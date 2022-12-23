Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Wintrust Financial worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $82.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.00. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.13 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WTFC. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

