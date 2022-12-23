Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 19,663 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Albany International accounts for 1.5% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Albany International worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

AIN opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $106.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.15%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

