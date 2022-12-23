Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 14,553 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS NULV opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.