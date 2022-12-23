Money Design Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,409 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.11% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

IXP opened at $54.02 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $83.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03.

