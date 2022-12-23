Monero Reaches Market Cap of $2.57 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Monero has a market cap of $2.57 billion and $77.09 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $141.16 or 0.00837621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,852.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00391085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021966 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00097579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.26 or 0.00606795 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00264541 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00234706 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,344 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

