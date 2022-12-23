Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 4.1%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.75 and last traded at $199.80. 37,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,750,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,899 shares of company stock valued at $66,337,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

