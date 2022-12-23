Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 4.1%

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2022

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $199.75 and last traded at $199.80. 37,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,750,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna Trading Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,287,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,005,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 451,899 shares of company stock valued at $66,337,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.