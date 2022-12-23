Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $217.00 at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $214.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Moderna stock opened at $208.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.68. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $259.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 21.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,209 shares in the company, valued at $296,247,088.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.06, for a total value of $4,922,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $665,994,074.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,899 shares of company stock worth $66,337,686 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 26.2% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

