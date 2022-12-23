MinePlex (PLEX) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. MinePlex has a market cap of $37.80 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007569 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $845.13 or 0.05017199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.17 or 0.00499661 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (CRYPTO:PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,198,373 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

