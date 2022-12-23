MinePlex (PLEX) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

MinePlex (PLEX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One MinePlex coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000697 BTC on major exchanges. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $36.28 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007500 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.23 or 0.05039298 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00499136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,132,950 coins. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

