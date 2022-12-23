Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $39,634.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Leslie Bernhard sold 79,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $39,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $0.45 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

