Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Piper Sandler

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Midwest Stock Performance

Midwest stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Midwest has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Midwest

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

