Midas (MIDAS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.07 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $28.80 or 0.00170900 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a market capitalization of $75.07 million and approximately $217,902.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 28.87751277 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $184,901.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

