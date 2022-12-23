Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 22.78%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.72–$0.52 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $(0.72)-(0.52) EPS.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of MU opened at $49.43 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 88.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,951,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $152,029,000 after buying an additional 916,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,350,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $338,880,000 after acquiring an additional 700,826 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Micron Technology by 18,744.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 559,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 556,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $440,996,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 603.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 163,453 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.