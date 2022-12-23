Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $1,350.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,100.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,356.00.

MTD opened at $1,438.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,363.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,268.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $2,418,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 35.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

