Metawar (METAWAR) Tops One Day Volume of $12.16

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Metawar has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $115.67 million and $12.16 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00055126 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

