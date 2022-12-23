Metahero Price Tops $0.0034 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.50 million and $498,456.48 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

