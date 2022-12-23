Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.47.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.