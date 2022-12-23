Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) PT Lowered to $11.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MPW. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 21.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 296,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 53,158 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

