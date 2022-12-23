Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,613,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $78,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 67,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 273,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 159,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,696,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

