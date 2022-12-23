Mechanics Bank Trust Department Trims Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after acquiring an additional 332,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.48. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.31.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.