Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 786 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.0 %

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

KO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.33. 17,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,969,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

