Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 2,505 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,543,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

