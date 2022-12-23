Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 154 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, H. L. Ormond & Company LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,218. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.42. The company has a market cap of $345.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

