Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 10,434 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,319,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

