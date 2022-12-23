Mechanics Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,698,895. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

