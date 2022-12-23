Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,681. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The stock has a market cap of $155.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

