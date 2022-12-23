Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded down $2.05 on Friday, reaching $328.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,273. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $369.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.87 and a 200-day moving average of $319.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

