Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $675,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Netflix were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Netflix by 3,001.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $19,646,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.13.

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.62 on Friday, hitting $293.13. 44,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,093,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.