Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.26 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $258.71. 6,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,670. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

