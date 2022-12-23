MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 29,629 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,629 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and makes up about 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $27,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,513,633,000 after acquiring an additional 310,974 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,018,423,000 after acquiring an additional 34,821 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,343,440,000 after acquiring an additional 292,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after acquiring an additional 725,606 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,892. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.