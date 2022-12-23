MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 6,919 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,662. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.57 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

