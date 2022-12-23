MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 66,012 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,012 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Western Union worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Union

In other Western Union news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres bought 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,607.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 49,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,056. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.89. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 195.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.55%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

