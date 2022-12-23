MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 121 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 112,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,032,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,949,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $549.29. 34,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,236. The company has a market cap of $229.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

