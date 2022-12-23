MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $35.62 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $35,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 234,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,445,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,381,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.50.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

