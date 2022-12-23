MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,256 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after buying an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $391,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,795.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,551 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $325,176,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $155,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,981. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.00. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

