MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 465.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.95. 6,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

