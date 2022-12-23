MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 136 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DE traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $434.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $413.20 and its 200-day moving average is $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

