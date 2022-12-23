McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McIlrath & Eck LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 104,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $240.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.19 and its 200 day moving average is $240.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.