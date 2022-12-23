McIlrath & Eck LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,577 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after acquiring an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 330,604 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 855,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after purchasing an additional 277,725 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $24.98 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

