McIlrath & Eck LLC Purchases 445 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,269,000 after buying an additional 56,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:NULG opened at $48.78 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.