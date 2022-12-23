McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

McIlrath & Eck LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $150.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200 day moving average of $149.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.