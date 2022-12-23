McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,710,000 after acquiring an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 466,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 310,237 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,553,000 after acquiring an additional 166,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $440.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.77. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

