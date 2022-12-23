McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor comprises approximately 0.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Performance

BATS:VFVA opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58.

