McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

