McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Intel in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

