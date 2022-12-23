McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 298,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $41,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $153.88 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.49.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.