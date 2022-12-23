McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 1,023 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 233.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $107.46 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.