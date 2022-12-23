McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.2% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.16.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

