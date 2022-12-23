MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,618 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MaxLinear worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,193,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $653,123,000 after buying an additional 300,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after buying an additional 289,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,041,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,335,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MaxLinear by 1,469.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,746,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MaxLinear by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,241,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 333,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of MXL opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $77.89.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.03 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 47.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $224,120.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

