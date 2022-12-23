Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

MAXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.21 and a beta of 1.41. Maxar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.93.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.17 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,917,000 after buying an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 8.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.